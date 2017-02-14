14 February 2017

Eritrean Community Schools in Kassala Offering Commendable Service

Asmara — Eritrean Community schools established in Kassala region, Sudan, which has been providing educational service to Eritrean nationals has been instrumental in nurturing the national identity as well as enabling the students maintain attachment with their homeland.

Mr. Nafie Osman, head of Educational services in Kassala region said that besides academic activities, the community schools have been playing significant role in enabling the students have a clear understanding about Eritrean history as well as national social values.

The schools were established in 2013 through active involvement of the Eritrean communities in Sudan and with the support of Culture and Education office of the Eritrean Embassy to Sudan.

The main objective of the Community schools is to provide an easy and wider access to education to students who could otherwise face difficulty to pursue their education due to financial deficit.

The 6 schools that have been offering educational services to a total number of 1500 students are established in Kassala, Halfa, Shegerab, Wedelhilewn and Ghirba.

