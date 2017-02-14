Uganda: Kyabazinga Dropped From Ambassadorial Nominees List

Kampala — The name of the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula has been dropped from the list of the ambassadorial nominees scheduled to be vetted by parliament today, Daily Monitor has learnt.

The startling development comes days after president Museveni defended his decision to appoint the Kyabazinga as the ambassador on special duties in the office of the president.

Mr Chris Obore, the parliament's director of communications, has confirmed the adjustment predicting it could have something to do with the negative reception of the king's appointment by the public.

"I can only suspect it could be because of the wide public divergent views about his nominations," Mr Obore said.

He added that: "I do not know, but officially those are the names invited."

Of all those who were appointed ambassadors, it was only the Kyabazinga who stirred controversy for making it to the list despite his position as a cultural leader.

The appointment was received with mostly negative reactions by sections of Busoga stakeholders, including the Busoga Lukiiko who interpreted it as belittling the Kyabazinga who is not supposed to work for anybody.

However, while officiating at the function to mark 78 years of Kyabazingaship in Namutumba District at the weekend, the president told the subjects that the Kyabazinga will not be breaching any law while serving in the position.

"I am the one who restored the cultural leadership so I know the law very well. Therefore, I know that Kyabazinga can serve in this position without conflicting with the law," the President said.

Former Chief of Defence forces General Katumba Wamala, is one of those who will be vetted for the ministerial position in which he was appointed as state minister of works in last month's army reshuffle.