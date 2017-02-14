Luanda — Angolan women contribution to liberation of the country has been recently debated during a meeting held in Lisbon, Portugal, under the theme "the black women's role in history".

The meeting took place ahead of the visit of Bob Brown, an activist of Afro-American rights and founder of the Black Phanters, Luzia Moniz, to Portugal.

Also Angolan journalist and sociologist, the activist recalled the struggle of the Angolan women for national independence and their emancipation.

She spoke of the figure of Deolinda Rodrigues, a national hero, stressing her political career as an intellectual and diplomat.

The official praised the relations she had with Martin Luther King, with whom she exchanged correspondence.

Luzia Moniz said that of the five Portuguese Speaking African countries, Angola is the only one which has a woman with rank of general: Luzia English "Inga".

According to her, this is a result of her direct participation in the field.

She also highlighted the Angolan women in the fight against colonialism, for the emancipation of Angolan people.

Also president of Platform for the Development of African Women (PADEMA)- the activist recalled that the ruling MPLA party's women wing (OMA), is Angola's largest social organisation with around three million members.

OMA is also the largest women's organisation in the continent and holding one of the vice presidencies at Women's International Democratic Federation (WIDF).

The official also mentioned several progress achieved in political and social fields in Angola, such as maternity leave, the right of the child to paternity and the inclusion of women in decision-making positions.

In her turn, Zulmira Casimiro, also member of PADEMA Board, recalled the heroic trajectory of Queen Njinga Mbandi, which, according to her, is a source of inspiration for Angolan women.