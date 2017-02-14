13 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi MPs End Maizegate Inquiry With Intense Grilling of Transglobe - Mwenefumbo Brings Issues of Fieldyolk to Surface

By Owen Khamula

Transglobe officials were on Sunday exposed as liars as the parliamentary inquiry on maizegate took them head on, grilling and cornering them leaving a director literally shivering.

The inquiry was meeting the Transglobe directors, Rashid Tayub and his father Ishmael.

Karonga Central MP Frank Mwenifumbo reminded the Tayubs that their family business, Transglobe is never short of controversy in Malawi business terrain.

He said in the mid 1990s, Transglobe was at the centre of Field York scandal which cost the job of Education minister Sam Mpasu who was subsequently sent to jail.

The parliamentary inquiry members kept on reminding Rashid Tayub that he was under oath therefore he should not be peddling lies to the inquiry.

He was full of contradictions in his responses and the inquiry exposed his blatant lies to the nation which followed the inquiry through Times radio.

This was just a day after the President Peter Mutharika appointed commission of inquiry found that the conduct of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water development, George Chaponda, in his dealings with Transglobe, most inappropriate, suspicious and raising of corrupt practices.

Mwenifumbo, who was left out by the inquiry recently when it went to Zambia to investigate further on the matter, proved the Biblical proverb of a rejected stone.

He had facts and figures of Transglobe at hand, quizzing the Transglobe officials why they are at the centre of the controversy out of more than 30 large agro dealers in the country.

Tayub denied any wrong doing from his correspondence with Chaponda directly in emails and how he managed to bulldoze the Zambian government allow them participate in the transportation of maize.

Chairman of the inquiry Joseph Chidanti Malunga said its report would be presented to Speaker Richard Msowoya Monday and in parliament on Tuesday.

