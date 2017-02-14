Kenya: Munya Says Governors Ready to Talk With Striking Doctors

The Council of Governors has said there is still an open window for negations with striking doctors despite the jailing of union officials by the labour court for contempt.

Chairman Peter Munya said governors were forced to seek legal action after they failed to agree with the striking doctors.

"We are still ready for negations because patients are still suffering due to the ongoing strike. We should not blame anyone for the ruling because it is not going to affect the negations and the collective bargaining agreement," said Mr Munya.

The Meru governor asked doctors to re-consider their demands saying the government cannot afford to implement the 2013 CBA that sought to improve their salaries and working conditions in public hospitals.

CONSIDER DEMANDS

Mr Munya asked the health workers to compare their salaries with those of others in third world countries rather than demand for what is paid in developed countries.

"We should consider many factors before raising issues of increased salaries.

"Where will the country raise the money to pay doctors a 300 per cent pay raise in this overstretched economy?" wondered Governor Munya.

He absolved himself from any blame of being behind the jailing of seven doctors' union officials saying he represents the CoG and not his personal opinion.

"I don't make [an] individual decision. We discuss as CoG before I make official statements, so blaming individuals over issues won't help," he said.

The governor thanked the few doctors still working in different hospitals in the country.