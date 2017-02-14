Cuito — At least seven hundred and seventy-six people died in the health institutions of the province of Bie during the year (2016), victims of malaria.

The information was provided today to Angop by the head of department of public health and control of endemics of the provincial health director, Isaías Sambunga Cambissa, when speaking of the clinical situation of the province.

The official stressed that in the same period the health authorities of the province of Bie notified 260,188 cases of the disease.

In relation to the previous period, 248 deaths were reported, as well as 178,372 patients diagnosed with positive results.