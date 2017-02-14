Congo-Kinshasa: Death Toll Rises in DRC Militia, Military Clashes

Kinshasa — ESCALATING clashes between the Kamuina Nsapu militia and government forces have in recent days resulted in the deaths of 50 more people in the Kasai regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The persistent conflict is marked by violent atrocities committed by the militia loyal to the tribal ruler, including their recruitment and use of child soldiers whilst targeting symbols and institutions of state authority. There is also the disproportionate use of force by the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) in their response to the situation.

The conflict has spiked since last Thursday within the area of Tshimbulu, 160 kilometers southeast of Kananga where the 50 people have been killed. The militia claim government does not recognise its leader Nsampu. Maman Sidikou, the special representative of the United Nations and Head of UN Organisation Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) in the DRC, condemned the actions of the militia. He expressed his concern about repeated reports of the disproportionate use of force by the FARDC and offers the mission's support to a credible investigation. Sidikou regretted the deaths and injuries suffered in the clashes and called upon the Congolese security forces to act in line with acceptable standards of national and international laws in their response to the situation. Since the outbreak of this crisis about six months ago, MONUSCO has sought to effectively support the authorities in addressing the situation at national and provincial levels. Overall, more than 600 people have been killed. Schools and clinics have been destroyed. - CAJ News

