South Sudan: Cholera Kills 14

Khartoum — A shortage of boats, which is a prime transport source in the region, and fuel scarcity are worsening the deadly cholera outbreak that has claimed 14 lives in crisis-torn South Sudan. The disease has spread dramatically in the Eastern Lakes state. Health minister, Achol Marial, conceded government faced numerous challenges in addressing the outbreak, citing the presence of one motorboat, which is unable to cover all 28 highlands. "Lack of fuel is also affecting the motorboat operation," added Marial. Disease outbreaks in the world's newest country have coincided with a civil war that has paralysed the country since independence in 2011. More than 2 million cases of malaria were reported from January to November 2016; an increase compared to the same period in 2015. The cholera outbreak in 2016 caused more cases and spread to more locations than in 2015. There are rising cases of the deadly tropical disease kala-azar and more than twice the number of counties have been affected by measles outbreaks in 2016 (13) compared to 2015 (5). Nearly 7,5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection across the country as a result of armed conflict, inter-communal violence, economic crisis, disease outbreaks and climatic shocks. - CAJ News

