Rwanda: Patriots Beat CSK to Extend Lead

Defending champions Patriots demolished struggling Cercle Sportif de Kigali (CSK) 154-31 on Sunday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the national basketball league table to two points.

Henry Mwinuke's side led CSK 83-14 at first time before adding 71-17 in the second half, to record the biggest win of any team thus far this season.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, Heroes' Day tournament champions IPRC- Kigali overcame 30-Plus 95-61 victory, a day after losing 79-72 at hands of IPRC-South.

Charles Mushumba's IPRC- South lost the first quarter 18-13 but recovered to win the next two quarters - 28-20 and 22-14 - before Albert Byhake's IPRC- Kigali claimed the third 20-16.

In other games on Saturday, league debutants REG demolished United Generation Basketball Club 114-59 while former champions APR defeated CSK 107-27.

It was CSK's 8th consecutive defeat of the season.

Patriots top the table with 15 points, two ahead of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR, who are second and third, respectively, and tied on 13 points, while Espoir and IPRC-Kigali are in fourth and fifth, respectively, with 12 points apiece.

Sunday:

Men

CSK 31-154 Patriots

IPRC- Kigali 95-61 30-Plus

Women

IPRC-South 57-67 Ubumwe

Saturday: Men

IPRC-Kigali 72-79 IPRC-South

REG 114-59 UGB

CSK 27-107 APR