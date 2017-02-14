14 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RSE Benchmark Index Rises Marginally

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) benchmark index was up marginally yesterday driven by Bank of Kigali counter that gained Rwf2, the market daily report for Monday indicates. According to the report, the All Share Index inched up by 0.06 points to close at 127.45 points compared to 127.38 points on Friday. The Rwanda Share Index went up by 0.50 points, closing at 121.41 points yesterday, up from 120.91 points Friday.

During yesterday's trading session, Bank of Kigali recorded a total turnover of Rwf300,900 from 1,300 shares traded in three deals. The counter closed at Rwf234, up from Friday's close of Rwf232. The Crystal Telecom counter was unchanged to close at Rwf90. The firm recorded a total turnover of Rwf2.997 million from 33,300 shares traded in two deals.

On the bond market, Rwf15 million worth of corporate bonds changed hands in one deal on the bond market at Rwf100.8, realising Rwf15.12 million. Market Capitalisation was at Rwf2.75 trillion.

The other equities counters closed as follows: Bralirwa at Rwf140; Equity Bank at Rwf334; NMG at Rwf1,200, while KCB was at Rwf330, and Uchumi Supermarket at Rwf104.

