13 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Control of Ad Revenue May Stifle the Press

Tagged:

Related Topics

Newspapers that publish content that does not please the Tanzania government may find themselves struggling for advertisement revenues, thanks to the newly launched Media Services Regulations, 2017.

The regulation, effective from February 3, has made it mandatory for all government ministries, departments, institutions, projects and local government authorities in which the state has more than 50 per cent stake to channel their adverts through the Director of Information Services, "who shall have sole and exclusive authority to decide which medium to use in publishing the adverts."

The regulation follows the enactment of the Media Services Act last year amid criticism by media stakeholders that it threatens freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

A coalition of Tanzanian media and human-rights organisations recently filed a petition at the East African Court of Justice alleging that the law contravenes provisions for safeguarding democracy among member states enshrined in the Treaty that established the East African Community.

Stakeholders have warned that the powers to control who gets advertisements may be misused to control content in newspapers.

"This regulation hinders freedom of the press because when handling stories about the government, editors will be inclined to avoid publishing the truth if it is likely to annoy leaders. They may prefer to publish what pleases the government in order to be considered for advertisements," said Alphonce Msimbe, a lawyer in Dar es Salaam.

Originally, advertisements from government institutions were channelled through information officers who determined suitable mediums based on technical factors such as circulation figures.

According to the regulation, the Information Services Department can now charge up to 10 per cent of the total cost of the adverts to pay for its administrative services.

The Media Services Regulations has also placed a shareholding limit on foreign companies seeking to run a media business in Tanzania, where they are required to submit to the Director of Information Services a list of shareholders with a minimum of 51 per cent local ownership, when applying for a licence.

Tanzania

Ruling Party Devises Winning Strategy for 2020 Polls

CCM in Arusha Region has already started to lay down strategies aimed at winning the next General Election scheduled for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.