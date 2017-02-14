Rwanda: Mineart Looks to Bring Winning Mentality Back to Mukura Vs

Mukura Victory Sports new head coach Ivan Minnaert has vowed to return the "winning mentality" to the Huye-based side after winning his first match in charge, beating bottom side Pepiniere 1-0 at Huye Stadium on Saturday.

The lone goal was scored by Rwanda international Ally Niyonzima in the 85th minute from the penalty spot.

Nonetheless, Mukura remain in eleventh place with 18 points and are tied with Sunrise FC, who lost to AS Kigali on Friday. Pepiniere remain bottom with five points.

Mukura had won one, drawn two and lost two of their previous league matches before Minnaert was brought in to replace Godfroid Okoko, who was sacked at the end of the season's first round two weeks ago.

"It is a tough journey that we are embarking on, so we challenge the players to put in their best effort and have a strong mentality, it's my responsibility to make sure that happens because we need to win more games in the second round," Minnaert said after Saturday's match.

The former Rayon Sports and Sofapaka FC (Kenya) coach added: "We need to write a new chapter and this will only be possible if we put up good performances. We have the players to achieve it and there is no reason why the team can't improve and move up the table."

Elsewhere, on Saturday, Espoir lost 1-0 at home against Marines FC, thanks to Bertin Dusenge's second half strike. SC Kiyovu drew 2-2 with Bugesera at Mumena Stadium.

Andre Lomami put Kiyovu ahead in the 26 minute before defender Hassan Karera conceded an own goal in the 42nd minute to make it 1-1.

Former APR striker Bertrand Iradukunda gave Vincent Mashami's team the lead in the 70th minute before Aloys Kanamugire's team equalised eight minutes later through Idrissa. Bugesera remain on fifth with 27 points while SC Kiyovu are in 9th place with 19 points.

On Sunday, Musanze FC moved into 7th place with 24 points after beating Kirehe 2-1 at their newly renovated Ubworoherene ground. Kirehe remain 13th with 16 points.

Fifteenth-placed Gicumbi FC continued their struggles by losing 0-1 at home to Etincelles, who moved up to eighth place with 23 points at home, courtesy of striker Gentil Kambale Salite's 27th minute penalty.

Rayon Sports lead the league standings with 36 points, two ahead of defending champions APR FC, while AS Kigali, on 32 points, are in third and one point better than fourth-placed Police FC whose striker Dany Usengimana is the leading top scorer with 12 goals.

Sunday

Musanze 2-1 Kirehe FC

Gicumbi FC 0-1 Etincelles

Saturday

Espoir FC 0-1 Marines

Mukura 1-0 Pepiniere

SC Kiyovu 2-2 Bugesera

Friday

AS Kigali 1-0 Sunrise