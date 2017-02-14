14 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: NGO Sues Govt Over Sex Education Ban

By Patience Ahimbisibwe

Kampala — A local NGO has sued government challenging the Parliamentary ban on comprehensive sex education in schools and the delay in issuing a policy on the same.

The Center for Health, Human Rights and Development wants court to quash the ban immediately and the ministry of Education to come up with a policy on comprehensive sexuality education within one month after the order has been granted.

The case was filed on November 18, 2016 at the High Court in Kampala and has been fixed for hearing before Justice Lydia Mugambe tomorrow.

Parliament on August 17, 2016 banned comprehensive sexuality education insisting it was promoting values, practices and behaviours that are against Ugandan customs and aspirations. The MPs asked the ministry of Education to put in place a framework which would guide stakeholders on sex education.

Their argument

The petitioners in an affidavit sworn by the NGO's programme manager for research advocacy and documentation, Ms Joy Asasira, argue that the ban has violated children's fundamental human rights including the right to access information and education.

Mr Patrick Muinda, Ministry of Education spokesperson, said they had taken the necessary action in regard to the case. "We have submitted all the information required in this regard to the Attorney General who is handling this case," Mr Muinda said yesterday.

