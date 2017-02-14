14 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kampala Traders Cash in On Valentine's Day Excitement

Photo: Daily Monitor
Mood. A vendor sells plastic flowers and other niceties on Wilson Road in Kampala.
By Esther Oluka

Kampala — The mood in town yesterday was blissful as lovers flocked different shopping malls to do a last minute shopping for Valentines' Day gifts.

Different centres were stocked with a wide variety of accessories ranging from flowers, cards, teddy bears, photo frames branded with love messages to chocolates.

Bookshops were not left out as they stocked up literature that was centered on themes of love and intimacy. There were also the boutiques that displayed clothing designs bearing Valentine's Day theme colours of red and black.

Although business was slow for many of the traders during the morning hours, it picked momentum during the afternoon and evening hours.

"I got more customers in the afternoon than in the morning hours probably because some of them were rushing to do last minute shopping," Mr Frank Ssemwanga, the owner of Asanti Gift Shop located in Majestic Plaza next to the Old Taxi Park said.

Ms Veronica Kigozi is one of the clients at Asanti Gift Shop said: "I am buying perfume for my boyfriend. I will have it delivered to his office today (Valentines's Day).".

Ms Kigozi said every Valentines' Day, she ensures to buy her boyfriend a gift. They have been together for five years now. Women are buying flowers for men

The other category of business people taking advantage of the season are the florists.

Ms Sarah Serufsa, the proprietor of Nightingale Florists located on Kalungi Commercial Building said as much as people buy flowers every day, Valentines' Day is one of the peak seasons.

But not every trader is smiling all the way to the bank. Some of them that Daily Monitor spoke to complained of the harsh economic times that were limiting people from spending on luxuries including on Valentines' Day gifts.

"People are not spending as much money as they used to like in the previous years," Mr Dan Kizito, a vendor in the Old Taxi Park said.

