14 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Prisoners Protest Altered Penalties

Photo: Anthony Wesaka/The Monitor
Meeting. Masaka Prison inmates listen to Judge Yorokamu Bamwine during his visit yesterday. The prisoners protested the ineffectiveness of the Plea Bargain system.
By Anthony Wesaka, Gertrude Mutyaba & Ali Mambule

Masaka — Inmates at Masaka Prison yesterday protested harsher court sentences imposed on them instead of the lesser penalties agreed upon under the new Plea Bargain justice system.

More than 850 inmates expressed displeasure while reading out their collective memo to Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine who visited them at the detention centre.

Justice Bamwine, the architect of the Plea Bargain system, had visited Masaka Prison to assess the effectiveness of the new justice mechanism since its launch about two years ago. He was accompanied by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mike Chibita.

Plea Bargain is a justice system in a criminal trial where both the prosecution and the accused person enter agreement and the latter agrees to plead guilty to a charge in return for a lighter sentence.

The programme is aimed at reducing case backlog in courts and congestion in prisons.

"My lord, we thank you for this programme (Plea Bargain) because some of us have benefited from it. However, we have had scenarios where we agree on a given period of years but upon reaching court, one is given more years than the earlier ones agreed upon," Mr Reuben Asiimwe, a prisoner on a defilement charge said.

"For example, Godfrey Ssekindo reached a consensus with State lawyers to be sentenced to 15 years in jail but upon reaching court, the State Attorney who was handling the case, requested the presiding judge to sentence him to 18 years," Mr Asiimwe added.

In response, Mr Chibita said if this problem comes from the prosecution side that he heads, the anomaly will be rectified.

Principal Judge Bamwine said court reserves the discretion to reject or vary the proposed sentence. However, he added that following complaints by the prisoners, courts will now stick to what both the prosecution and the accused persons would have agreed upon during Plea Bargain.

During the visit, the Plea Bargain programme was rolled out to Masaka Chief Magistrate's Court.

