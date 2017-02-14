14 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Children Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Traffic Light

More than a dozen schoolchildren were injured in northern KwaZulu-Natal when the light delivery vehicle they were travelling in to school lost control and crashed into a traffic light on Tuesday morning, paramedics said.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the accident happened in Sundumbili, in Mandeni.

Herbst said about 17 to 18 patients were treated by paramedics. One patient was still trapped in the wreckage and personnel from Rural Metro Fire, a private fire department, were attempting to free them.

Many of the children suffered multiple injuries.

