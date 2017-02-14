Rwanda: Valentine's Day Events in Kigali

Today, Kigali will be packed with exciting events, whether it's a laid-back performance, posh dinners out, or a major party running right through the night; go out of your way and celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved one.

Here's a selection of events to help you and your lover have a memorable evening.

Black & White dinner at CLA

Christian Life Assembly (CLA), in Nyarutarama, has organised a Black and White dinner for the singles and couples at the Church's gardens from 8p.m - 10 p.m. The evening will be graced by renowned motivational speakers Pastor Paul and Rita Nzimbi.

"Ijuru Rito" at Radisson Blu

R&B singer Christopher Muneza will be performing for the lovers at the Radisson Blu Hotel. Dinner is also part of the agenda. Lovebirds will also be entertained by Bruce Melody and King James.

Yvan Buravan's "The Valentine's Day"

Celebrate Valentine's Day with fast rising singer Yvan Buravan at the People's Club in Kacyiru, as you celebrate the romantic night away.

The singer, who is renowned for his romantic tunes, Malaika, and Just a Dance, promised lovers a memorable night at People's Club.

Valentine's Day Party at Mirror Hotel

If you're a party freak then put on your dancing shoes, and head to The Mirror Hotel in Remera, for a full live music experience. There will also be gifts for the lucky couples, which include gym tonic for one month, sauna offer for one month, and breakfast and accommodation for two nights.

Movie at Century Cinemas

Cinema goers, we've got something for you too. If you don't have something planned, Airtel and Century Cinemas Kigali, have organised a romantic night that will include a movie, The Space Between Us, and dinner. DJ Diallo and his band will provide live entertainment.

Neptunez band at Kigali Serena Hotel

Kigali Serena Hotel is the best place to sit and have a romantic gateway with your loved one. Enjoy this Valentine's Day while dining and entertained by Neptunez band.

VD Party@ Aberdeen House

Aberdeen House Boutique Hotel is offering a free party for the lovers, with several performances by Natty Dread, 2T, Soso, Daniella and DJ Tatiana spinning the disks. There will also be live music from the MPD Band.