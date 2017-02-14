14 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: PM Calls for Clear Prisons Boundaries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dodoma — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has asked the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Juma Malewa, to ensure that all the land owned by prisons authorities is well-demarcated. PM Majaliwa made the call at his Dodoma office yesterday during a meeting with the prisons' boss and the country's regional prisons officers.

PM Majaliwa made the call at his Dodoma office yesterday during a meeting with the prisons' boss and the country's regional prisons officers.

PM Majaliwa made the call at his Dodoma office yesterday during a meeting with the prisons' boss and the country's regional prisons officers.

"Most of the country's prisons are located in the areas that are not well demarcated. There are land conflicts in some of the areas surrounding the prisons. Residents have built houses close to some of the areas. It's important now that clear boundaries be drawn," said the PM.

Mr Majaliwa noted that some of the land used for agriculture by prisons was being encroached on by residents because of lack of clear demarcations.

Tanzania

Ruling Party Devises Winning Strategy for 2020 Polls

CCM in Arusha Region has already started to lay down strategies aimed at winning the next General Election scheduled for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.