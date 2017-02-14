Tanzania: Simiyu Allocates 3,000 Acres to Irrigation Farming

Simiyu — Simiyu Region has allocated at least 3,000 acres to pilot irrigation farming at Mwananyili area in Busega District, in efforts to turn the newly formed region into food production hub.

The Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Anthony Mtaka, revealed here yesterday that the irrigation project is scheduled to commence next year. He said the region aspires becoming the country's main food producer, adding that plans are already in place to realise the goal.

Busega District, according to Mr Mtaka, is the 2017 priority district for agriculture production. "We look forward to use Lake Victoria water for irrigation farming, our aim is to feed Tanzania and other neighbouring countries and this is possible because we are well prepared and determined," he assured.

The regional chief noted that currently his office is looking for an affordable irrigation model that will help to successfully execute the project.

"We are sure that this project will take off as planned and we are currently looking for an affordable irrigation model that will help us to implement the project without problems," he said, describing Busega as a strategically located district on the highway to Dar es Salaam and close to Lake Victoria.

The RC said his office has already asked various stakeholders to chip-in to support the project.

"Our aim is to see this project taking off within three years from now," he noted.

The region has communicated with the National Microfinance Bank (NMB) through its agriculture window to support the project and prospects are high that the bank will cooperate.

According to Mr Mtaka, Busega is planned to become a unique district with irrigation farming countrywide. "We want to ensure that the type of agriculture practised in Busega and Simiyu Region is quite different from that of Same District and other areas that have no access to Lake Victoria ... we are determined to feed the country," said Mr Mtaka.