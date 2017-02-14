14 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oil Prices Fall to $56.25 Per Barrel

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sebastine Obasi, With Agency Report

Oil prices fell nearly one percent, yesterday, in response to growing evidence that United States production is rising and as some investors unwound positions ahead of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC's first report on compliance with its deal to cut production.

Global benchmark, Brent crude futures were down 45 cents at $56.25 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, WTI, crude futures were down 41 cents at $53.45 a barrel.

"Bulls are liquidating ahead of the release of the monthly OPEC report due out shortly and yet another increase in US rig counts is also playing part in the weakness," said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

US oil drillers have added most drilling rigs since 2012 over the past month, bringing the total count to 591 rigs, the most since October 2015, Baker Hughes said in its weekly report.

This rise in US activity comes just as some oil producers are reducing output to reverse global oversupply in a bid to prop up prices. OPEC and other producers, including Russia, agreed late last year to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017.

The group is expected to publish its first assessment of compliance with the deal, yesterday. It was learned that compliance, according to OPEC calculations, was 92 percent in January, while the International Energy Agency said the rate was 90 percent. However, Kuwait's oil minister said that OPEC compliance was 92 percent while that of non-OPEC producers was 50 percent.

Nigeria

Buhari Will Be Home Soon, Says Presidency

The Presidency has alerted Nigerians on the possible return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London any moment from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.