Nigeria: Again, Judgement in Apo 6 Killings Case Adjourned

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has adjourned judgement in the trial of six Police officers accused of killing six Abuja motor spare parts dealers in 2005 to March 9, 2017.

The Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, had earlier fixed yesterday, February 13, for judgement in the matter but the court could not go on with the judgement yesterday.

The parties agreed on the new date after it was discovered that the court will no longer deliver the judgement.

The officers facing trial before the court are Danjuma Ibrahim, Othman Abdulsalami, Nicholas Zacharia, Emmanuel Baba, Emmanuel Acheneje and Sadiq Salami.

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), in 2005 arraigned the policemen on a nine-count charge of conspiracy and culpable homicide contrary to Sections 97 and 221 (a) of the Penal Code.

The accused were alleged to have killed Ifeanyi Ozo, Chinedu Meniru, Isaac Ekene, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwokike and Tina Arebun, aged between 21 to 25 years, when they were returning from a night party in 2005.

The pool of evidence includes certified copies of medical reports of the examination conducted on the deceased, guns and other weapons allegedly recovered in connection with the incident.