14 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Recovery of $9.7 Million, Reason to Support Anti-Graft War--Lawyers

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The League of Patriotic Lawyers has said that the recent discovery of $9.7 million by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Kaduna was a testimony to the commission's ability to rid Nigeria of corruption.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos, chairman of the association, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu, noted that the development was a reason for everyone to support the commission in its war against graft.

Yesufu, a former President, Students Union, University of Benin said its support for the commission was informed by the need to stamp out corruption in the country.

His words: "We salute the entire team painstakingly assembled for this onerous task and commend Mr. Adamu Dan Musa, Director of Operations in Kano Zone, who led the assault on this humongous recovery.

"If there are still cynics that doubt the commission's ability to wrestle corruption and give it a bloody nose, the cynics better have a rethink. Our support for Magu was borne out of our strong belief that he would be intolerant of corruption and kick same in the groin. We call on the Senate to proceed and not tarry in your confirmation."

