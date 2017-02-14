Uganda/South Africa: South African Side Baroka Parts Ways With Massa, Aucho

Uganda Cranes captain Geoffrey Massa and midfielder Khalid Aucho will start the new year looking for new clubs.

Reports from South Africa indicate that their PSL side Baroka FC have parted ways with the Ugandans just back from the Nations Cup.

They have not reported back three weeks after the tournament ended, which confirms earlier reports of a separation, that had been denied. The club is struggling at the bottom of the South African football league and looks destined to be relegated.

The club's owner Khurishi Mphahlele revealed they have released the pair in an interview. "We have parted ways with those two players and it was a mutual separation. They now have their clearances and are free," Mphahlele told kickoff.com.

The Cranes team at AFCON 2017:

Goalkeepers: Salim Magoola Jamal (Al Merrikh/SUD), Robert Odongkara (Saint George/ETH), Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns/RSA)

Defenders: Timothy Awany, Joseph Ochaya (both KCCA), Shafiq Batambuze (Tusker/KEN), Denis Iguma (Al Ahed/LIB), Isaac Isinde (clubless), Murushid Juuko (Simba/TAN), Nicholas Wadada (Vipers)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Baroka/RSA), Mike Azira (Colorado Rapids/USA), Geoffrey Kizito (Than Quang Ninh/VIE), William Kizito (Rio Ave/POR), Tony Mawejje (Thotur/ISL), Hassan Wasswa (Vipers), Moses Oloya (Hanoi T and T/VIE), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia/KEN)

Strikers: Geoffrey Massa (Baroka/RSA), Faruku Miya (Standard Liege/BEL), Yunus Sentamu (Ilves/FIN), Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA), Muhammed Shaban (Onduparaka).