Uganda: UPDF Success Is Due to Its Discipline, Professionalism

President Yoweri Museveni has said that the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has managed to bring peace in Uganda and successfully executed many tasks because of its ideology, discipline and professionalism.

The President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda Armed Forces, was speaking at the UPDF's 36th Tahere Sita Anniversary celebrations which were held yesterday at the Boma Grounds in Apac district, Lango Sub-Region, under the theme 'The People and their Security Forces: Celebrating A Patriotic Partnership that Guarantees Security for National Development.'

"There is peace in the whole of Uganda today. This has been the work of the UPDF and the people of Uganda. When we celebrate the Army Day, we do not only celebrate NRA but all the previous armies which merged to form one national army," he said.

Tahere Sita is an annual event that marks the birth of the National Resistance Army (NRA), which metamorphosed into the UPDF. On that day in 1981, 27 armed and a few unarmed patriots attacked Kabamba barracks, marking the start of the struggle by the Ugandans against the misrule that they had witnessed characterized by dictatorship, unconstitutional governance and state oppression and violation of human rights.

In the run up to this year's Tarehe Sita day celebrations, the UPDF carried out a number of civil-military activities in Lango sub region, such as medical and public health works, to consolidate and maintain the UPDF's strategic civil -military relationship between the Army and Ugandans.

President Museveni called upon the people of Lango to join the war against poverty saying that while it is the role of government to ensure development, it is up to the people of Lango in particular and Ugandans in general, to ensure that they acquire wealth in their homes.

"Development must be accompanied by wealth creation. Wealth is for homes while development is for everyone. When we tarmac a road, it belongs to everyone but in your house you might still have poverty and that is not good," he said.

The President said that now that Uganda is peaceful with no political wars, the only remaining battle is to chase away household poverty.

Regarding infrastructure development, President Museveni said that his government would build more roads and hydropower dams to reduce the cost of electricity for Ugandans.

"Right now we have a surplus of electricity and we shall not accept a deficit of electricity. The only issue is that the price of Bujjagali is still high but we shall bring it down when we buy out those people because we need cheap electricity for our people," he said.

He added that government would construct the Rwenkunyu - Masindi Port - Apac - Lira road. He said that the Government will later secure funds for the construction of the Aboke - Bobbi road.

During the celebrations, 232 awards including 43 Luweero Triangle, 20 Ruwenzori Star, 128 Golden Jubilee and 41 Police Medals were given out for distinguished and exemplary service.

General David Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces said that the UPDF was committed to contribute to development and remain a people's army and foster patriotic partnership with the people.

Vice-President, Edward Ssekandi, Deputy Chief Justice, Stephen Kavuma, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, Presidency Minister, Esther Mbayo, diplomats and leaders of the armed forces from Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania attended the celebrations.