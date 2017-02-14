Liberia: Miss Liberia Spreads 2017 Voters Registration Message

Monrovia — As the 2017 voter registration exercise enters its second weeks, Wokie Dolo, Miss Liberia 2017 has embarked on a massive voter registration awareness campaign, encouraging eligible Liberians to turnout and register.

The 2017 voter registration exercise, which started on February 1, 2017, is experiencing serious hitches, which have slow the process in some parts of the country.

Faulty cameras and shortage of VR forms at some centers across the country have stalled the process, with some individuals being denied registration.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says it is targeting 2.5 million people to register for the 2017 elections, but about 1 million voters have already been registered, NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah disclosed last week.

Amidst the challenge, Miss Liberia has embarked on a nationwide campaign to persuade Liberians to register.

Ms Dolo's media team has disclosed that the beauty queen would soon embark on a tour of four counties.

She would encourage Liberians of voting age to turnout en mass to register to vote on elections day.

As part, of her voter registration awareness campaign, Miss Dolo has produced jingles video show casting the importance of the voter registration exercise.

Ms Dolo is also using social media including Facebook, Instagram and twitter to encourage Liberians to get register. In a video posted on Facebook, Miss Dolo is calling on all Liberians, 18 years and above to register at the center closer to them.

Ms Wokie Dolo, a native of Nimba County, northern Liberia was crowned Miss. Liberia 2017.

She emerged winner of Miss. Liberia Beauty Pageant on December 30, 2016, following tremendous exhibitions of her talents at the national event, which attracted hundreds of Liberians and foreign nationals.

Ms Dolo obtained a Bachelor of Art Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution in 2015 from the Cuttington University in Suakoko, Bong County and also obtained a certificate in leadership and campaign planning from the Youth Political Leadership School in 2016.

She is a humanitarian, who has over the years, helped empowered young people through education and community development. As a campaigner for girl education, Miss. Dolo has provided scholarships to less fortunate girls across Liberia, especially in her native Nimba County.

Former Miss Cuttington University 2012, contributed immensely to the fight against the deadly Ebola Virus Disease, which devastated the country and made donations to orphans in Monrovia and its environs.