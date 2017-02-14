Liberia: Paynesville, Lagos Sign MOU

The city of Paynesville has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Lagos State Government to facilitate the completion of 100 Resilient Cities projects aimed at assisting cities to address 21st century challenges, according to a press release.

With a growing population of 23 million, Lagos is one of the fastest growing cities and one of the most populous urban masses in the world. Lagos is a major financial center in Africa, a megacity that has the highest GDP and also houses one of the largest and busiest ports on the continent. The signing ceremony of the sister city agreement was done in Lagos in furtherance of the 100RCs.

In her remarks, the Mayor of the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC), Madam Cyvette M. Gibson, said that the partnership would afford Paynesville City the opportunity to learn from Lagos, especially with regards to projects that could aid in its development.

She pointed out that Paynesville has always and will forever remain willing to work with other sister cities in ensuring that the worldwide resilient program is actualized.

Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, who signed the agreement on behalf of the state after receiving Lagos' Certificate of Admission as one of the 100 Resilient Cities (100RC) in the world, described the partnership as a great one for both cities.

He noted that the partnership and network would open the state to projects that could be adapted to improve the standard of living of its inhabitants.

Governor Ambode pointed out that the platform would serve as an avenue to compare notes with cities that have similar experiences and create innovative and mitigating strategies.

"Lagos is currently home to about 23 million inhabitants with an estimated 86 people moving into Lagos every hour. This creates challenges of managing a daily increase in human and vehicular movement," he said.

Ambode said his administration is currently in partnership with the Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) to upgrade two blighted settlements in Bariga and Amukoko.

In his opening remarks, Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Akinyemi Ashade, said the selection of Lagos among the 100 Resilient Cities was the signpost of a new dawn for the State in terms of its ability to adapt to some of the risks and shocks it may be exposed to, and how to effectively treat and overcome them.

Earlier, the President of 100 Resilient Cities, Michael Berkowitz, explained that of the over 1,000 applications received and three rounds of selection processes, Lagos was chosen for its innovative leadership, infrastructural strides and influential status, not just in Africa but in the world.