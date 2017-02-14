Liberia: Miss Liberia Takes Voter Registration Awareness Nationwide

Wokie Dolo, Miss Liberia 2017, has embarked on a massive voter registration (VR) awareness campaign to encourage eligible Liberians to turn out and register to participate in the elections in October.

The 2017 voter registration exercise, which started on February 1, is experiencing a series of hitches which have slowed the process in some parts of the country.

Faulty cameras and the shortage of VR forms at some centers have stalled the process with some individuals being denied access to the registration process.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says it is targeting 2.5 million people to be registered by the March 7 VR closing date. A week shy of the halfway time frame, about 1 million voters have been registered, NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya confirmed last week.

Amid the challenges to the process, Miss Liberia has been drafted for the nationwide campaign to persuade Liberians to register.

Miss Dolo's media team has disclosed that the beauty queen will soon embark on a tour of four counties. She has produced jingles and a video demonstrating the importance of the voter registration exercise.

She is also using social media including Facebook, instagram and twitter on the campaign trail. In a video posted on Facebook, Miss Dolo calls on all Liberians, age 18 years and above, to register at the center closest to them.

Miss. Wokie Dolo, a native of Nimba County in northern Liberia was crowned Miss Liberia 2017. She emerged winner of the Miss Liberia Beauty Pageant on December 30, 2016 following an impressive exhibition of her talents at the national event, which attracted hundreds of Liberians and foreign nationals.

Miss Dolo obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution in 2015 from the Cuttington University in Suakoko, Bong County, and also earned a certificate in leadership and campaign planning from the Youth Political Leadership School in 2016.

It is reported that she is a humanitarian who has over the years helped empower young people through education and community development. As a campaigner for the education of girls, Miss. Dolo has reportedly provided scholarships to less fortunate girls across Liberia, especially in her native Nimba County.

The former Miss Cuttington University 2012 contributed immensely to the fight against the deadly Ebola Virus Disease which devastated the country, reports say, adding that she has made donations to orphans in Monrovia and its environs.