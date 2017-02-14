Liberia: Love International Wins Catakaw Academic Competition

Love International School recently won the Miller B. Catakaw District #9 Montserrado County's Annual Quiz Competition. The school defeated titleholder Joseph Jenkins Roberts (JJR) School 65 points to 45 to settle for second place.

Love International School walked away with a cash prize of US$150, while JJR took home US$100.

The contest, held under the theme, "Dusting Our Books for Study," brought together 16 schools in the district.

The students were quizzed in mathematics, general science, social studies, language arts and Liberian history.

The contest was held in the auditorium of the Mary Help Christina School in New Matadi Estate, Monrovia.

In his opening statement, Mr. Catakaw, who is vying for the district's lone seat in the Legislature, challenged the students to be serious about education.

"The phrase, 'our education system is in a mess,' is no joke; but as stakeholders, we need to demonstrate our commitment to meet whatever challenges exist to improve the system," Catakaw noted.

According to him, one of the major ways to address this challenge is for every Liberian to put together his or her resources to establish and support academic programs like the quiz competition.