14 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Love International Wins Catakaw Academic Competition

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abednego Davis

Love International School recently won the Miller B. Catakaw District #9 Montserrado County's Annual Quiz Competition. The school defeated titleholder Joseph Jenkins Roberts (JJR) School 65 points to 45 to settle for second place.

Love International School walked away with a cash prize of US$150, while JJR took home US$100.

The contest, held under the theme, "Dusting Our Books for Study," brought together 16 schools in the district.

The students were quizzed in mathematics, general science, social studies, language arts and Liberian history.

The contest was held in the auditorium of the Mary Help Christina School in New Matadi Estate, Monrovia.

In his opening statement, Mr. Catakaw, who is vying for the district's lone seat in the Legislature, challenged the students to be serious about education.

"The phrase, 'our education system is in a mess,' is no joke; but as stakeholders, we need to demonstrate our commitment to meet whatever challenges exist to improve the system," Catakaw noted.

According to him, one of the major ways to address this challenge is for every Liberian to put together his or her resources to establish and support academic programs like the quiz competition.

Liberia

Can CDC Do Things Differently? Primary Woes Loom Ahead of 2017 Elections

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has, too often, touted itself as the next government-in-waiting and its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.