14 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Bentol Residents Receive Free Medical Treatment

By David A. Yates

The Albino Society of Liberia (LAS), through its "Free Medical Outreach Program," has treated about 100 residents in Bentol City, Montserrado County, free of charge.

Mrs. Patricia Logan, LAS President, told reporters recently that the program that facilitated the free medical outreach was organized by the association in collaboration with other health-related partners to help Liberians in remote or hard-to-reach communities to access free treatment.

The outreach, Mrs. Logan said, targets people with minor diseases such as itchy, red eyes, women with complicated birth defects, blood pressure, and or experiencing difficulty breathing.

The program was sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health, and Christian Health Association of Liberia.

"We supply medications taking into consideration people with heart and stomach problems as well as other ailments such as high blood pressure and diabetes," Mrs. Logan said.

She has meanwhile called on residents of the targeted communities to take advantage of the LAS run clinic by attending the outpatient department on time to enable other persons with medical conditions to get treated.

Residents greeted LAS' kind gesture with commendations. One such person is Miatta Kekula, who was earlier treated at the clinic. She lauded Mrs. Logan and the LAS team for the initiative.

