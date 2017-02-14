Hakainde Hichilema is the biggest political disaster Zambia has ever had and it is unfortunate that he has allowed to abuse the courts of law and disparage the judicial system in the country, Justice Minister Given Lubinda has charged.

Lubinda, who is the Kabwata Lawmaker, was reacting to the pronouncements by Hichilema that Zambian judges, were a disaster.

He says Hichilema has been abusing the country's judges and judicial system with impunity for a long time and that it regrettable that the opposition leader has been using democracy to propagate his hatred against the countries judicial system.

"How can one appeal to a local court over a matter that has been decided upon by the constitutional court. I do not know what Hichilema is thinking, taking a case that has been decided upon by the constitutional court to a local court," Lubinda wondered.

Further Lubinda described Mr Hichilema as the biggest disaster "I have ever known, he is fond of abusing the courts of law and discrediting the judicial system."

Lubinda, a former UPND MP, said the opposition leader is hell bent on castigating judges whenever they did not rule in his favour

"There is no need to castigate innocent judges and that you should instead report to judicial Complaints Authority," Lubinda said. "You should seek redress from the courts whenever aggrieved instead of venting anger on judges."