TELECOM Namibia has warned businesses about PABX fraud.

The company said yesterday that a number of businesses in Namibia have lately been hit with PABX fraud/hacking, which has cost local companies over N$6 million this month alone.

Police spokesperson Sylvanus Ngishidimbwa yesterday said he was not aware of the fraud, adding that they could only comment further if a case has been opened.

Oiva Angula, head of corporate communications and public relations at Telecom Namibia, could not be reached to confirm if there was a police case opened against the suspects.

PABX fraud, now known as phreaking, is when hackers fraudulently access a company's PABX system and use it to make expensive long-distance calls.

This fraudulent activity has impacted some Namibian businesses quite heavily over the past weeks.

Destinations affected by the fraud include Angola, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Somalia, Senegal, Uganda, Guinea, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Sao Tome, Papua New Guinea, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cuba, Guyana, Albania, Macedonia and Monaco.

The routes to these destinations have been temporarily blocked, meaning no calls can be made from Namibia to these countries.

Criminal phreakers figure out how to access PABXs owned by companies, and then sell long-distance calling capacities provided by these systems to members of the public.

While this type of fraud has been around for a very long time now, it seems the fraudsters are now back trying to hit businesses in Namibia, Telecom said yesterday.

"In most cases, PABX fraud can be avoided if the customer speaks with their PABX supplier, and requests that the systems be audited to check for potential fraud weaknesses.

"In this regard, Telecom Namibia wishes to underline that this breach is a result of a PABX system being inadequately protected, and not as a result of a line or network problem on the part of Telecom Namibia.

"We, therefore, want to ask all those who have experienced such fraud/hacking to contact their service provider to rectify their PABX systems," Telecom reiterated. Telecom said legal liability for the traffic and payment for international charges rests with the customer, adding that it is important that they remain vigilant regarding their PABX security.

"Our PABX technicians are working diligently to assist customers not to fall prey to these criminals," the company said.