Malawi: Chaponda's Tribalism Remarks Condemned As Desperate Attempt to Create Collateral Damage

Disgruntled Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water development George Chaponda has been criticised for his ethnocentric and tribalism comments over the maizegate scandal.

Chaponda speaking on Capital Radio's DayBreak Malawi program monitored by Nyasa Times Monday morning accused civil society organisations who have been calling for his resignation as being all northerners.

The Minister who has been faulted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice Anastasia Msosa for his "suspicious" involvement in the maize saga; hence he must be probed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), claims the matter is now a fight between southern region and northern region.

"It has now become a north-south antagonism," he said.

Chaponda said though he is being faulted, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe was equally at fault but that he is being shielded because he comes from the north.

"Why that Minister of Finance is not being mentioned. The CSOs are from north," ranted Chaponda.

Chaponda's comments drew sharp reaction from a section of the population that accused him of fanning tribalism and regionalism in order to create a collateral damage.

Happy Kayuni a a political scientist based at Chancellor College in Zomba, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima) accused Chaponda of issuing tribal statement.

"Normally, those who use ethnic cards are individuals who are desperate," said Kayuni.

Kayuni told Capital Radio's Daybreak Malawi program on Tuesday that using ethnic card shows "frustration" on the part of Chaponda and urged him to argue with facts.

"It is a very dangerous move for a politician especially at a higher level like that of Chaponda to use tribal or ethnic card," said Kayuni.

He called on Malawians o desist to engage in anything or making any statements that would be divisive and be understood as tribal

Kayuni said tribalism is a vice that should be condemned.

Tribal interests have played a major role in armed conflict and civil unrest across the continent.