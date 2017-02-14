Nigeria: Radio Day - Group Urges More Govt Investments in Radio

Kaduna — Radio remains the most effective channel for information dissemination, especially in developing countries like Nigeria and government should invest more in developing it, an organization, Media for Development Initiative (MDINigeria) has said.

In a statement to mark the World International Day for Radio yesterday, MDINigeria's Team Leader, Ahmed Maiyaki said despite widespread use of social media; radio remained the most effective channel for reaching diverse groups of people simultaneously, especially those residing in rural and semi urban areas where access to internet was still a luxury.

The advocacy group urged governments at all levels to renew commitments towards investment in radio infrastructure to facilitate sustainable development, improve healthcare delivery, and eradicate mass poverty.

The group also urged radio stations to generate contents that impact directly on the people. "Radio should be in the forefront in advocacy for peace, education, agricultural development, healthcare and poverty reduction," Maiyaki said.