Malawi: Buffalo Souljah Set for Valentine's Live Performance in Lilongwe

South Africa based dancehall artist Buffalo Souljah, who arrived in Malawi on Monday, is set for a live performance at Lilongwe's Country Lodge on Valentine's Day.

Souljah, whose real name is Thabani Ndlovu, will for the first time in Malawi perform with a live band.

"I want to give my fans a different experience considering that the last time I performed in Malawi was in 2012. I am so excited to perform again here on Valentine's Day and I promise to make it more special for the fans," he said.

The Valentine's Bash has been organised by DJ Cool who said the fans should brace themselves for a memorable show.

"This is a special day for couples and I believe those who will patronise this event will enjoy themselves. There will also be a surprise gift for the best couple," said DJ Cool.

Malawi's artists Piksy and Theo Thomson will also perform while DJ Maya and DJ Cool will set the mood for the special night with a selection of romantic vibes.

Buffalo Souljah, a well-known dancehall artist, said recently that he was targeting to take his music across the continent. Already, his music has enjoyed airplay in Europe and United States of America.

Born in Bulawayo on September 16, 1980, Souljah composed his first song when he was about 8 years old. The song was titled 'Zuva Randisingakanganwe' and he drew inspiration from his father who was a jazz artist. His father worked with Thomas Mapfumo in the 70s and the early 80s.

Souljah formed a three-member group called Intelligent Racuss Cruuks in 1996. After struggling for airplay in Zimbabwe, Souljah went to South Africa where his determination to reach the top has been hugely rewarded with numerous awards.

During the 2008 Channel O Music Video Awards, Buffalo Souljah was voted best newcomer while Judgement was voted best ragga dancehall video. In 2009, Judgement was named Best Dancehall for the second year in a row while 'My Type of Guy' - which features Nyau King Tay Grin, Gal Level and DJ Waxxy - was voted best collabo or duo.

In 2012, his video Styra Inongonegza featuring Cabbo Snoop was voted Best Dancehall Video of the Year.

In total, Buffalo Souljah has won Six Channel O Awards, Sound City Award, ZIMA's Best International Achievement Award and one Zimbabwe Dancehall Award.