Ghana: Information Services Department Is the Bedrock of Information Ministry--Minister

The Minister for information, Mustapha Abdul Hamid, has described the Information Services Department (ISD) as the bedrock of the Ministry of Information, adding that the success of ISD was, therefore, of high priority to the Ministry.

Mr Hamid, who was speaking at a Staff Durbar in Accra, yesterday, to officially meet and introduce himself to the staff as well as discuss with them the way forward for the Department, therefore, gave the assurance that government would adequately equip the Department with the necessary resources to enable it work efficiently and contribute its quota to national development.

He charged staff of the Department to work harder-- ten times the usual-- in order to redeem the sunken image of the Department and justify its relevance in today's world, as government provided the resources to facilitate its work.

In her remarks, Mrs Elizabeth Efua Essel, Acting Director, ISD, was happy the Department had its substantive Ministry restored with its own Minister to foster the growth and development of the Ministry and the Department.

Mrs Essel expressed the hope that the Department would get the needed facelift as promised by government and assured the Minister that if the Department was well-equipped, staff would be well-motivated to work hard and for the Department to deliver on its mandate.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali)