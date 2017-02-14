14 February 2017

Kenya: More Pain At the Pump As Petrol Hits Sh100 Per Litre in Nairobi

By Neville Otuki

The energy regulator has signalled more pain at the pump as it announced that petrol is up by Sh4.26 a litre to Sh100.27 in Nairobi in its latest review.

Diesel is also up Sh5.03 a litre to Sh89.26 while kerosene is up Sh3.75 to Sh67.19 a litre, the Energy Regulatory Authority (ERC) said Tuesday while citing a 20 per cent global increase in crude prices when the cargo was procured in December.

"In comparison with last month, the landed cost of super petrol increased by 8.45 per cent, diesel increased by 12.07 per cent and kerosene increased by 7.44 per cent," said ERC acting Director-General Pavel Oimeke at a briefing.

The Kenya shilling also shed 1.44 per cent to Sh103.88 against the dollar during the review period, with the sector regulator citing pressure from a strong greenback as another factor contributing to the rise in pump prices.

