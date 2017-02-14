Nigeria: Govt to Sign Tripartite Agreement With Cameroun, UNCHR On Refugees' Protection

The Federal Government will "in few days time" sign a tripartite agreement with the United Nations High Commission for Refuge (UNHCR) and the Republic of Cameroun for the protection of Nigerian refugees in Cameroun.

About 65,000 Nigerian refugees are currently in Cameroun, a top official has said.

They fled the country as a result of Boko Haram insurgency.

The Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau disclosed this when Huawei Technologies donated food items worth millions of naira to the Internally Displaced Nigerians in Abuja.

He said the federal government had been making efforts to cater for all the basic needs and ensure the safety of some 65,000 displaced Nigerians taking refuge in Cameroun.

"In few days time, we will be travelling to sign a tripartite agreement with Cameroun and UNCHR that will protect the refuges. As at the last time I visited, we had about 65,000 refugees in Cameroun.

"We intend to find a lasting solution to their plight. This is the kind of efforts being made by government to ensure that the victims get out of the trauma," the minister said.

He commended Huawei for its compassion, saying that the gesture would assist Nigerian government in alleviating the suffering of the displaced persons.

"Beyond business for profit, this is a human gesture to people who were forcefully displaced. This gesture will no doubts assist those in IDP camps. We are very much concerned about their conditions.

"We are happy that vast majority of people have realized that the duty to cater for the IDPs should not be left to government alone. We have Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are more than 2 million and refugees who are in Cameron, Chad and Niger.

Earlier in his address, the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Alh. Muhammadu Maccido said that the gesture was made possible in view of the good bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the People of Republic of China.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjin said China is ready to play its own part in assisting Nigeria to address its present challenge of insecurity apart from the ongoing business and economic angle.

He assured that Chinese government would continue to encourage all Chinese companies operating in Nigeria to do more in the Huawei example.