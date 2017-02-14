14 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Japan Pledges Support to Address Drought

The government of Japan announced it will provide US$2.9 million additional humanitarian funding to address immediate needs following deteriorating drought conditions in Somalia.

The donation will enable the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide vital food and nutrition assistance in the east African country, which is suffering a biting drought.

WFP said the Japan's humanitarian assistance will provide a significant boost for the international response to the ongoing drought in Somalia that affected Millions of people.

Millions of people in Somalia are currently living in desperate conditions as drought threatens lives of nomads and livestock in the rural areas in south, central and northeastern regions.

