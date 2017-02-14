Nigeria: World Bank Team Arrives Bauchi for CBT Validation

Bauchi — A World Bank team has begun to validate Community Based Targeting (CBT) teams in eight council areas under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO).

The eight council areas are Kirfi, Darazo, Warji, Bogoro, Toro, Shira, Gamawa and Zaki.

In his remark, leader of the World Bank delegation, Professor Suleiman Yusuf said, the fact that Bauchi state is amongst the beneficiary state in the Federal Government's Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) says a lot about the importance attached to the CBT exercise.

He pointing out that it was in the single register generated by the CBT process that beneficiaries of the current cash transfer intervention were selected.

He emphasised that the reason the Federal government and World Bank cannot afford to compromise the quality of the data.

According to him, the CBT teams are expected to by the time they are send into the communities to carry out the exercise of identifying the genuine registered beneficiaries.

"That is why whatever we do in the YESSO, it will always stand the test of time,"he added.

‎Speaking earlier, the state coordinator of the YESSO program in Bauchi Yahuza Adamu informed the selected CBT teams from the eight LGAs that the purpose of the validation was to ascertained the level of their understanding of what they are expected to do in the various communities of the selected LGAs.

According to the coordinator, the word bank team are in Bauchi to test theirr ability and understanding of the CBT process which they have been taught at the state level some weeks back.

He therefore called on the participants to be open minded during the meeting, he implore them to be active participants and tell them what they understand regarding the CBT process so that at the end of the day, Bauchi state would be cleared to commence the third round of the CBT.

In a good will message, a representative of the Federal Operations Coordinating Unit of the YESSO project, Abdulsalam Olushola urged the participants not to see the validation exercise as a test but an avenue to interact for better understanding of the CBT process.

"You may not be able to speak big grammar but I am optimistic that when you get into the communities you would put all that you have learn into practice," he added.