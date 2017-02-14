Somalia: Visiting UN Official Calls for Respect of Human Rights During Military Operations

The visiting United Nations Assistant Secretary General (ASG) for Human Rights, Andrew Gilmour, urged the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the Federal Government of Somalia to uphold the observance of human rights by its forces during upcoming joint military operations against the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Mr. Gilmour made the comments during a visit to the Jubbaland capital of Kismaayo and was accompanied by the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia, Michael Keating, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Francisco Caetano Madeira, and the Director of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia, Amadu Kamara."We discussed efforts being made by Somali authorities to bring back security and the importance of it being done in compliance with human rights standards, and also the paramount importance of doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties," Mr. Gilmour said after a closed-door meeting with Jubbaland State President Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe.

The ASG thanked President Madobe for allowing the UN to open a human rights office in Jubbaland State.President Madobe expressed his gratitude to Mr. Gilmour for visiting Jubbaland and described his talks with the visiting delegation as fair, frank and honest."We discussed a lot of issues focusing on human rights, military operations by AMISOM, the resumption of Operation Jubba Corridor and also issues of social development. There was consensus on all the issues we discussed," said President Madobe.