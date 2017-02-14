Sudan: WFP Reviews Food Rations in South Darfur Camps

Kass — On Monday, representatives of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) discussed the recent re-classification of food rations with elders of the Kass camps for the displaced in South Darfur.

"The re-classification of the food rations was conducted in January this year, the head of Kass camps' elders," Abdelrahman Abdallah. explained to this station.

"The results of the re-classification of the food rations showed that 19,663 of the 57,000 displaced living in the various Kass camps are receiving food aid under the new system. About 31,000 people lost their right to a food ration card."

Abdallah said that the WFP delegation agreed with the camp elders that they would review a number of names of vulnerable people, "mostly orphans, widows, and elderly", who disappeared from the new list of beneficiaries. The camp elders will form a committee to study the cases first.