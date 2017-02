En Nahud — On Sunday, the West Kordofan Combating Drugs Brigade announced the seizure of a load of analgesics near En Nahud.

The 119,900 Tramadol pills were hidden in a professional manner inside a petrol tanker, a staff member of the Brigade reported to the press on Monday.

The tanker was smuggled into the country via North Darfur, and was on its way from Saraf Omra to Khartoum.

The staff member warned the people for the dangers of medicine abuse.