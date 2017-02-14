14 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: More Teachers On Strike in West Kordofan

El Odeya — On Monday, basic and secondary school teachers in El Odeya locality in West Kordofan embarked on a strike in protest against the non-payment of their January salaries.

"The school exams for the first and second grade secondary school students were cancelled," a teacher reported to Radio Dabanga. "Yet we decided to suspend our work as we can barely maintain our families anymore, with these soaring food prices.

"The committees that pay the employees' dues have even not arrived at the locality," he added.

He said that the teachers denounced the recent change in the transfer of the teachers' salaries by the West Kordofan Ministry of Finance.

"The Ministry now transfers the money to the localities' authorities instead of directly to the school administrations. This step had led to overcrowded offices of the localities' authorities, where teachers and support staff are waiting to receive their salaries," he explained.

The employees of West Kordofan's Babanusa locality are on strike since Sunday, in protest against the delayed payment of their dues.

Last Wednesday, the teachers of El Salam locality announced a two-day strike, demanding their allowances that have not been paid since November. Newly appointed teachers have not been added to the payroll as well.

