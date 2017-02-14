Sudan: Chief Justice Lauds Sudan-Kuwait Relations

Kuwait — Chief Justice, Maulana, Haider Ahmed Dafalla has lauded the Sudanese-Kuwaiti relations, wishing, H.H, Amir of Kuwait and the Kuwaiti People progress and prosperity.

This came when Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh, Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Monday, Maulana, Dafalla who is currently on a visit to Kuwait accompanied by judicial delegation.

The Chief Justice has conveyed to the Kuwaiti Amir the greetings of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and his keenness to develop judiciary relations between Sudan and Kuwait.

The Amir of Kuwait has commended the level of bilateral relations the two judiciary systems via coordinative committees and joint work.