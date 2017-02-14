14 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Conference On Development of Sudanese-Ethiopian Borders to Be Held in Mek'ele, On Thursday

Gadaref — The Conference on Development of the Joint Sudanese-Ethiopian Borders will be held, next Thursday, in Mek'ele, the capital of the Ethiopian Province of Tigre.

Wali (governor) of Gadaref, Engineer, Mirghan Saleh has affirmed the completion of all the arrangements for the participation of the state in the activities of the conference.

The conference includes the Blue Nile, Sinnar, Kassala and Gadarif from the Sudanese side and Babi Shangul, Gamaz, Tigre and Amhara, from the Ethiopian side.

The two day- conference will discuss, among other issues, farmers and farming in joint borders and smuggling.

