Nigeria: N19.8 Billion Needed to Feed Prisoners in 2017 - Prisons Service

The sum of N19.8 billion is needed to feed over 72,000 inmates in 2017, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), Jafaru Ahmed said yesterday.

Speaking during a budget defence session with the House of Representatives committee on interior, Ahmed said the service currently owes food contractors N5.9 billion in addition to the N19.8 billion needed this year.

He said however that as part of efforts to ensure self-sufficiency, the service was working hard on massive food production through its 11 farms across the country, which he said generated N40 million in 2016.

Ahmed told the committee chaired by Rep Jagaba Adams Jagaba (APC, Kaduna) that the service also planned to recruit 6,545 wardens before the end of this year to checkmate incidences of jailbreaks in the country, saying the recruitment would be based on federal character.

He said the service would purchase a number of operational vehicles to monitor all inmates at the various prison yards.

Giving a breakdown of the service's N72 billion budget proposal for 2017, Ahmed said personnel would gulp N37.5 billion, N14.9 billion would be for capital projects and N19 billion for overhead.