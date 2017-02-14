Nigeria: Regional Integration - S' West Governors to Adopt Uniform Educational, Security, Agric Policies

Ado-Ekiti — Governors of the southwest geo-political zone have resolved to have common educational, security and agricultural policies for the zone in other to strengthen its economic development.

They made the resolution in a communiqué issued after the meeting held in Ado Ekiti on Monday and read by the host governor Ayodele Fayose.

The governors agreed to make it a matter of compulsion to monitor Federal Government's budgetary allocations to agriculture to the zone, to boost farming and make it a common interest in the region

The communiqué said it was expedient for the zone to exchange notes in the area of security through convergence of security chiefs and other intelligence institutions to manage the aerial, land and waterway security architecture of the zone.

Governors at the meeting include: the host, Governor Fayose , Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, Olusegun Mimiko(Ondo), Akinwumi Ambode (Lagos ) and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, who was represented by his deputy, Yetunde Onanuga.

The governors agreed to build a multi-modal transportation system, including highways, water and air, energy and power, leisure and entertainments as well as in infrastructure.

"The governors unanimous in addressing the declining moral standards and put in plac structures to manage the loss of values and virtues in the society. A first step is a quality assurance and morality framework as a critical part of regional education.

"One centre each is to be donated by the governments of the states of western Nigeria as Regional Centre of Excellence", he said. Governor Ambode of Lagos also showed commitment towards making his state a critical stakeholder and critical part of Odua Investment group.

Fayose said the governors also adopted the Southwest Regional Integrated Commercial Agriculture Development Programme (RICARD), with Lagos to champion a structured regional food exchange programme.

"We also approve the report of the sports development strategic plan of action for southwest Nigeria. Lagos was carefully chosen to host of DAWN inter-collegiate games to strengthen the bonds and competitiveness among the youth in the region.

"States were also mandated to design modalities to key into the proposed rail project as a primary driver of inter-modal transportation system for the whole region".

The governors agreed to host the next meeting in Ogun State in April 2017.