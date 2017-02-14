14 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gombe College for Islamic Studies Matriculates 432 Pioneer Students

By Haruna Gimba Yaya

Gombe — The Gombe State College for Legal and Islamic Studies has matriculated 432 pioneer students in the maiden matriculation ceremony held at the college temporary site in Nafada.

The pioneer students were admitted into a two-year schedule for diploma programmes in Shari'a and Civil Law, English Language, Arabic Language, Hausa Language and Islamic Studies.

The Provost of the college, Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Ash-Sha'ali, said the 432 students were admitted out of over 2000 that applied, and urged the students to avoid any unscrupulous activities.

In his remark, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo said the state government would collaborate with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and other international organisations to fast-track the development of the permanent site of the college.

