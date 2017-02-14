Ghana: President of Groupe Ideal Saves ADA SHS

Authorities and students of Ada secondary school have acknowledged the President of Groupe Ideal, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, with a certificate of appreciation for his immense contributions and support to the development of the school.

Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, an old student of ADA senior high school, together with his management team over the weekend, handed over a six unit ultra-modern classroom block edifice officially to the authorities of the school.

The structure built by Groupe Ideal was commissioned by former President Mahama last year. The classroom block, with two staff common rooms and nine toilet facilities, is expected to house over 20% of the student population.

According to the President, the onus mostly falls on the individuals and corporate organizations to complement the efforts of government to bring development to the people.

He reiterated that the purpose of the edifice was to provide quality teaching and learning in the school.

"We are therefore providing both the students and teachers with a conducive learning environment so they can concentrate on their studies," he added.

He charged the students to study hard to lift the name of the school in high esteem and also advised authorities to take good care of the building and ensure proper maintenance of the edifice.

"I want to see ADA SHS as one senior secondary school every young chap would want to attend," Mr. Dzani noted and promised to do more for the school and the community at large in the coming years. The authorities of the school thanked Groupe Ideal for the kind gesture.