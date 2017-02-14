14 February 2017

Nigeria: Church, Others Withdraw Suit Against Conversion of Girl to Islam, Marriage

The Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, and Trustees of Stefanos Foundation have withdrawn a suit filed before a Katsina High Court against conversion of a teenage girl, Habiba Ishaku, to Islam.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the girl had eloped, embraced Islam and married one Jamilu Lawal in Wawar-kaza village of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The girl had also written a letter to the court to disassociate herself from the suit purportedly instituted on her behalf and put her age at 18 years.

Respondents in the case were the Katsina State Government, Katsina Emirate Council and Jamilu Lawal.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, the court informed the counsel about a letter sent by the counsel to the plaintiff, Bawa Yakubu, urging the court to discontinue with the suit.

In the letter, Mr. Yakubu told the court that the decision was necessitated by the amicable settlement between the parties involved facilitated by Governor Aminu Masari.

He, therefore, urged the court to strike out the case.

In his submission, the counsel to the state government and the emirate council, Abu Umar, urged the court to ask the parties involved to honour the resolution and "dismiss" the case.

Bako Nasir, counsel to Habiba's husband, Jamilu Lawal, said that Habiba was at liberty to convert to Islam from Christianity at her will.

He urged the court to issue a protective order that would prevent the police from arresting, harassing and intimidating his client in connection with the matter.

Mr. Nasir also urged the court to prevent the applicant from further reopening the case as par as the matter was concerned.

The judge, Baraka Wali, adjourned the sitting to February 17 for ruling on the letter.

